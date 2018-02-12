DCSS makes offer in search for Westover head football coach

The search for a head coach at Westover may soon be over.

On Monday, the Dougherty County School Board voted to offer Olten Downs the head coach position at Westover Comprehensive High School in Albany.

Downs most recently served as an assistant coach at Georgia Southern University.

During his career, the Westover head coach candidate worked under Kirby Smart and Mark Richt.

He led G.W. Carver High School to a AAA state title in 2007, and Creekside High School to a AAAAA championship in 2013.

According to DCSS Superintendent Kenneth Dyer, Downs has yet to accept the position. Dyer added that he expects a decision soon.

