Early Co. Elementary students heading to regional competition in March

Emily Cullifer is one of the students competing in the 'Odyssey of the mind' competition. (Source: WALB)

Nearly 30 students from Early County Elementary will be going to a regional competition on the March 10th. (Source: WALB)

Some brilliant young minds in Early County are about to put their knowledge and talent to the test in an Olympic-style competition.

Nearly 30 students from Early County Elementary School are preparing for regionals in the Odyssey of the Mind competition.

It's an international competition that requires solving long-term problems in a limited time.

Problems include robotics, carpentry, mechanical and a host of others.

The competition helps kids develop life and critical thinking skills.

Students said they are excited about the opportunity to advance to regionals.

"I hope we go to regionals, and I feel good if we get to go there," said Emily Cullifer, a student at the elementary school.

"I feel very good, and I kind of feel excited," said Garrison Woullard, another student at the school.

The school will be sending four teams from second to fifth grade to the regional competition on March 10.

If they advance, they will head to the state round and then to the world Odyssey competition in May, where they could potentially compete with teams from overseas.

