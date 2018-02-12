Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful presents progress to commissioners

Debris can be seen throughout the city and county, but KABD officials said in the past five years the organization has helped decrease the amount of litter. (Source: WALB)

Members of the Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful board presented their progress to the county commission on Monday morning. (Source: WALB)

On Monday, volunteers with Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful said they've been busy working to make the community cleaner and greener, but it is a work in progress.

The group presented its report to Dougherty County commissioners at their meeting.

In the past fiscal year, organizers said volunteers have given more than 140,000 hours to the community.

While litter continues to be an on-going issue, the group is making strides towards decreasing litter.

Each year, Keep America Beautiful requires a litter count. Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful has proved it has decreased litter in the past five years.

The organization is also working with schools and retailers to get rid of excess trash.

"We have a lot of churches in the community, and we should be able to get them involved and get them on board. If we all go in the same direction, we should achieve success," explained KABD Chairperson Jeanette Henderson.

Recycling continues to be a top priority of the group.

The main electronic recycling event in September always sees large crowds.

The electronic recycling centers also continue to fill up every six weeks.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.