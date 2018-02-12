UPDATE: Illinois girl 'protects' Dawson police with handmade crosses

Arianna is a girl in Southern Illinois who is on a mission to protect first responders all over the country. (Source: Dawson Police Department's Facebook page)

A little girl from Southern Illinois is using her talents to inspire first responders in Dawson.

Arianna Nichols spends her time making small crosses out of beads to send to police officers and firefighters across the country.

According to Arianna's Cross Mission Facebook page, it started off as a way to 'protect' first responders and now Arianna wants to reach as many people as she can. That includes firefighters and police in Dawson.

So far she has made and sent just shy of 34,000 crosses to 401 departments. All with a prayer for the first responders.

"Well, I hope the crosses remind them to pray. And I hope Jesus will answer their prayers. I know a plastic cross is not going to protect them from like a bullet, but that Jesus responds to their prayers," said Arianna.

Arianna said she has received a lot of thank you notes, challenge coins and badges from police and firefighters that she has reached with her crosses.

