Illinois girl hopes to 'protect' Dawson police with handmade crosses

A little girl from Southern Illinois is using her talents to inspire first responders in Dawson.

The Dawson Police Department shared a photo of Arianna on its Facebook page on Friday.

Arianna spends her time making small crosses out of beads to send to police officers and firefighters across the country.

According to Arianna's Cross Mission Facebook page, it started off as a way to 'protect' first responders and now Arianna wants to reach as many people as she can. That includes firefighters and police in Dawson.

She mailed them their crosses on Friday, so they should be in sometime this week.

