Dougherty Co. commissioners discuss job training, trauma grant

Grant to update medics most used tools. (Source: WALB)

Several topics were discussed at Monday's Dougherty County Commission meeting.

Southwest Georgians facing layoffs are getting workforce development help through technical colleges.

Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas called Albany Technical College an asset to the region, where people can learn job skills industries want.

Cohilas acknowledged that the national trend of big-box stores closing will continue.

Last month, Toys-R-Us in Albany announced its closure.

Cohilas said Albany Tech is working with partners to respond quickly when people lose their jobs.

"Our technical college is becoming more nimble because of the partnerships it has with the EDC, the chamber and other partners both state and local, to be able to address things in real time," explained Cohilas.

Cohilas said the community needs to build upon that momentum and offer people training and assistance needed to re-enter the job force.

Also during the county commission meeting, WALB learned that EMS leaders will apply for a state grant, totaling almost $13,000.

The Georgia Trauma Care Network provides grant money to pay for necessary equipment, even ambulances.

Dougherty County's emergency teams want to update their most basic life-saving equipment.

This year, Dougherty County's EMS director said the medics need to refresh the tools they use daily.

"This is what the medics will be carrying in their jump bags every day, treating trauma victims immediately," said Dougherty County EMS Director Sam Allen.

Dougherty County has won grants from the Georgia Trauma Care Network in past years.

