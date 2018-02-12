Recent rain helps strawberry harvest at Mark's Melon Patch

Mark Daniel is in his third season of growing strawberries. He is growing about one acre of land. (Source: WALB)

The strawberries are starting to grow on the plants. These should be ready in a few weeks. (Source: WALB)

Rain is only helping the strawberry crop so far this year.

At Mark's Melon Patch in Terrell County, strawberries are only a few weeks away from being ready.

This is the third year Mark Daniel has grown strawberries.

Right now, Daniel has about an acre of strawberries planted. He said he's glad the rain came before the berries got too ripe.

"It looks good right now. I mean there are a lot of berries on there. A lot of small berries, a lot of blooms are coming out. So we are looking forward to a great season," explained Daniel.

Daniel said the only thing that would hurt the strawberries now would be if temperatures drop into the 20s. He said 'pick your own' strawberries will likely start in March at Mark's Melon Patch.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.