Water levels rise, no flooding expected

Heavy rain over the last few days has led to a rise in water levels in South Georgia rivers.

In Lee County, officials have been actively monitoring both the Kinchafoonee and Muckalee Creeks.

The creeks have flooded in the past, causing damage for homeowners.

Over the past few days, the county has seen four inches of rain.

The flood stage is 13 feet for both creeks.

As of Monday, it is expected the Muckalee will be at almost 11 feet by the end of the week and the Kinchafoonee crest should be at 12 and a half feet by Thursday.

"Really, no homes will be affected at 13 feet. So we feel very good at this time," said Lee County Fire Chief David Forrester. "However, we will continue to monitor the creeks' levels and monitor them with the National Weather Service. Should anything change, we will certainly let the citizens know to start preparing."

Officials said the dry weather in the past month has helped keep the creeks low and dry, leaving plenty of room for the rainfall.

