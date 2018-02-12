Valdosta kicks off 2nd Annual Arbor Week Celebration - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Valdosta kicks off 2nd Annual Arbor Week Celebration

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Monday was the beginning of Valdosta's Arbor Week Celebration. (Source: Valdosta Tree Commission) Monday was the beginning of Valdosta's Arbor Week Celebration. (Source: Valdosta Tree Commission)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Arbor Day may be April 27, but the Valdosta Tree Commission kicked off its 2nd Annual Arbor Week Celebration on Monday.

Officials with the commission events planned for the entire week. Below is a list of what's going on this week:

  • Tuesday, February 13, 2018:
    • Event #1: Free Tree Seedlings:
    • Event #2: Free Educational Class:
      • Rick Smith, better known as the Pruning Guru will be sharing information on proper pruning and common landscape ornamentals at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College (WGTC) - Building 500 Brooks Hall, which is located at 4089 Val Tech Road at 1:30 p.m.  Following the event, a tree will be planted at WGTC.    
  • Wednesday, February 14, 2018:
    • Event #1: Free Educational Class:
      • Jake Price with Lowndes County Extension will be presenting on growing citrus in South Georgia, from purchasing quality plants, propagation, insects, diseases, cold hardiness, and more. This 1-hour class will be held at the City Hall Annex - Multipurpose Room, which is located at 300 N Lee Street, at 12 p.m. Lunch will be provided and space is limited, so sign up today by contacting Amy Hall at 229-259-3516.  
    • Event #2: Tree Planting to Honor Larry Hanson:
      • A tree will be planted to honor Larry Hanson for his many years of service and his continuous support for protecting and enhancing our urban forest.  The tree will be planted on the Lee Street side of the City Hall Annex, which is located at 300 N Lee Street, at 1:30 p.m.  
  • Thursday, February 15, 2018 :
    • Valdosta State University Arbor Day Ceremony:
      • Valdosta State University will be celebrating 6 years as a Tree Campus USA.  This year's event will be hosted at 10 a.m. at the STEAM Center, which is located at 1302 N Patterson Street.  Following the event, a tree will be planted.    
  • Friday, February 16, 2018:
    • City of Valdosta Arbor Day Ceremony:
      • The City of Valdosta will be celebrating 32 consecutive years as a Tree City USA.  This year's event will be hosted at The Women's Building, which is located at 1409 N Patterson Street at 10 a.m.  Following the event, a tree will be planted.  

For more information on the Arbor Week Celebration, contact Emily Davenport at (229) 259-3530 or by email.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

