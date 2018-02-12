SBR to announce top 5 finalists in Main Street competition

Americus will find out on Tuesday if it made it into the top 5 of the Small Business Revolution Main Street Competition. (Source: WALB)

The city of Americus is anxiously waiting for a big announcement.

On Tuesday, Small Business Revolution will reveal who the top five finalists are in its downtown redesign competition.

If Americus makes the cut, the public will have one week to vote for them to win the final round.

The winner will be featured on the SBR TV show and get a complete makeover for five or six small businesses in the area.

