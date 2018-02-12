Exchange Club donates Freedom Shrine to Lee Co. library

The shrine can be seen when you walk into the Lee County Library. (Source: WALB)

Members of the Exchange Club of Albany presented the Freedom Shrine to the Leesburg Library on Monday morning. (Source: WALB)

A new freedom shrine will welcome visitors to Leesburg's library.

The Exchange Club of Albany donated the shrine to the library Monday.

It's part of the club's mission to preserve Americanism.

Each year they put the display in a different public facility.

It features everything from the Emancipation Proclamation to drafts of the Constitution and the Monroe Doctrine.

"It reminds people of how this country was founded, the sacrifices so many people went through for so many years to make this country free. It's just one of the most important displays that we can do," said Gary Knight, the Exchange Club of Albany's president.

The Exchange Club has shrines in many Dougherty and Lee County Public buildings, including most of the schools.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.