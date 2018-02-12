CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man attempts to steal pressure washer

Surveillance video captured a man who tried to steal a pressure washer (Source: Dougherty County Police)

Dougherty County Police need your help identifying a man who tried to steal a pressure washer from a property in the 3000 block of Sylvester Road.

It happened Friday night just before 10.

An alarm alerted the owner that someone was on his property.

The owner saw the man, who was wearing dark clothing, pulling the pressure washer behind him.

When the owner yelled at the man, he ran away.

If you recognize this man or have any information, call CrimeSTOPPERS at 229-436-TIPS.

