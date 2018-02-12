CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man attempts to steal pressure washer

On Tuesday, Small Business Revolution will reveal who the top five finalists are in its downtown redesign competition.More >>
The Albany Business League is celebrating Black History Month with an exclusive private screening party for 'Black Panther' on Thursday.
Just a few days after a Tifton business owner who is disabled announced that he is selling his two businesses because of his health, one of his stores was burglarized and ransacked.
A new freedom shrine will welcome visitors to Leesburg's library. The Exchange Club of Albany donated the shrine to the library Monday. It's part of the club's mission to preserve Americanism.
An attempted theft was all caught on camera. Dougherty County Police need your help identifying a man who tried to steal a pressure washer from a property in the 3000 block of Sylvester Road.
