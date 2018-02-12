Tifton business owner offers reward for burglary information

Don Dove is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction. (Source: Don Dove's Facebook page)

Just a few days after a Tifton business owner, who is disabled, announced that he is selling his two businesses because of his health, one of his stores was burglarized and ransacked.

Now, Don Dove is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the burglary of Gold & Silver Buyers at 302 West 3rd Street in Tifton.

Lots of people in the community have posted messages and rallied around Dove and his family since the burglary the night of February 8.

Dove also posted a video of the damage done to the outside of the building.

In Dove's original post, he said those responsible stole every piece of gold in the store, including the items on repair and on layaway.

If you have any information on this burglary, you can contact the Tifton Police Department.

