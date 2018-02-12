Albany Business League celebrates Black History Month with screening party

The Albany Business League is celebrating Black History Month with an exclusive private screening party for "Black Panther" on Thursday. (Source: Albany Business League via Facebook)

The Albany Business League is celebrating Black History Month with an exclusive private screening party for "Black Panther" on Thursday.

The movie is already gaining stardom as the most anticipated Afro-Futuristic Marvel Comic movie of the century.

Organizers tell us the bar is stocked with signature drinks, and many plan to dress up for the event.

"We have an amazing night lined up," said organizer Sherrell Byrd. "You'll be able to walk the blue carpet that night. People are planning on dressing in cosplay in African attire and just really coming out to have a really great time."

There will also be a celebrity VIP guest.

Lee County native Adedapo Victor Olaniyan who is a featured actor in the movie.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.