Albany Business League celebrates Black History Month with screening party

Several topics were discussed at Monday's Dougherty County Commission meeting.More >>
Several topics were discussed at Monday's Dougherty County Commission meeting.More >>
The Early County School System is a victim of a $600,000 tax mistake, owed to them by the city of Blakely.More >>
The Early County School System is a victim of a $600,000 tax mistake, owed to them by the city of Blakely.More >>
At Mark's Melon Patch in Terrell County, strawberries are only a few weeks away from being ready.More >>
At Mark's Melon Patch in Terrell County, strawberries are only a few weeks away from being ready.More >>
A little girl from Southern Illinois is using her talents to inspire first responders in Dawson.More >>
A little girl from Southern Illinois is using her talents to inspire first responders in Dawson.More >>
Heavy rain over the last few days has led to a rise in water levels in South Georgia rivers. In Lee County, officials have been actively monitoring both the Kinchafoonee and Muckalee Creeks.More >>
Heavy rain over the last few days has led to a rise in water levels in South Georgia rivers. In Lee County, officials have been actively monitoring both the Kinchafoonee and Muckalee Creeks.More >>