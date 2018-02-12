One South Georgia clinic is out of flu tests - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

One South Georgia clinic is out of flu tests

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Allergy and Asthma Clinic of Georgia is out of flu tests. (Source: WALB)
Dr. Dennis Robinson (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

One clinic in south Georgia is out of flu tests, and they probably won't get any more tests until April.

Dr. Dennis Robinson at Allergy and Asthma Clinic of Georgia said they usually base the number of tests they order in previous years. 

But Dr. Robinson said this year has been crazy. They have gotten 25 calls a day on some days from people wanting to be seen for flu-like symptoms. 

He said even without tests available, they try to detect whether a patient has the flu, based on symptoms and the patient's physical exam.

"We like to have them on hand," he said. "It just adds to your ability to diagnosis very quickly that they may not have classic symptoms of the flu.  But the flu is in the area, and this year we have an epidemic of this particular flu that's going around. There have just been a lot of cases."

Dr. Robinson said they try not to treat people for the flu at their practice because of their high-risk patients like asthmatics and their immune-deficient patients.

Instead, people should go to their primary care physicians to be treated. 

