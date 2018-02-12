Missing Tift Co. man found dead last week - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Missing Tift Co. man found dead last week

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
Clarence Harmon Saylor, 79 (Source: Tift County Sheriff's Office) Clarence Harmon Saylor, 79 (Source: Tift County Sheriff's Office)
TIFT CO., GA (WALB) -

The Tift County Sheriff's Office asked for help last week locating Clarence Harmon Saylor, 79, who was last seen at his home on Ty Ty - Sycamore Road several days earlier.

On Monday, the sheriff told us that this past Friday, they received a phone call from residents, saying that they thought they had located the yellow Ford Ranger Saylor was driving.

Deputies saw that it was Saylor's truck, and when they searched a heavily wooded area, they found Saylor's body.

While there were no signs of foul play, the body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy.  The results of the autopsy are pending. 

Sheriff Gene Scarbrough offered his condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Saylor, who suffered from the onset of dementia/Alzheimer's

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Tift County Sheriff's Office at 229-388-6021.

