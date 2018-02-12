Missing Tift Co. man found dead last week

The Tift County Sheriff's Office asked for help last week locating Clarence Harmon Saylor, 79, who was last seen at his home on Ty Ty - Sycamore Road.More >>
The Tift County Sheriff's Office asked for help last week locating Clarence Harmon Saylor, 79, who was last seen at his home on Ty Ty - Sycamore Road.More >>
The Georgia State Patrol said that a 2007 Toyota Scion driven by Darian Barker was traveling SW on Souther Field Road and a 2009 Cadillac CTS driven by Edvado Harris was headed in the opposite direction.More >>
The Georgia State Patrol said that a 2007 Toyota Scion driven by Darian Barker was traveling SW on Souther Field Road and a 2009 Cadillac CTS driven by Edvado Harris was headed in the opposite direction.More >>
You could say we’ve had some crazy weather this winter but is there more to come?More >>
You could say we’ve had some crazy weather this winter but is there more to come?More >>
VPD said that littering is becoming worse and is taking up valuable time of the City Public Works Department who must pick up trash on a daily basis alongside the roadways in the city versus handling their normal trash routes. Effective immediately, the Valdosta Police Department will aggressively start stopping and citing litterbugs.More >>
VPD said that littering is becoming worse and is taking up valuable time of the City Public Works Department who must pick up trash on a daily basis alongside the roadways in the city versus handling their normal trash routes. Effective immediately, the Valdosta Police Department will aggressively start stopping and citing litterbugs.More >>
On Friday afternoon February 9, Valdosta Police Officers received an anonymous call that someone was stealing property out of a home in the 800 block of Lausanne Drive.More >>
On Friday afternoon February 9, Valdosta Police Officers received an anonymous call that someone was stealing property out of a home in the 800 block of Lausanne Drive.More >>