GSP identifies man killed in Sumter wreck

The Georgia State Patrol Post 10 in Americus worked a fatal wreck Sumter County, about 8:15 Saturday night.

The trooper's report said that a 2007 Toyota Scion, driven by Darian Barker, was traveling southwest on Souther Field Road, and a 2009 Cadillac CTS driven by Edvado Harris was headed in the opposite direction.

Barker turned into the path of Harris while trying to turn south onto Mayo Street. Barker's car went into the ditch on the south side of the intersection.

Harris' car spun partially and rolled over through the ditch and ended up on the northeast side of the intersection.

Dwayne Holmes, 49, from Americus, was in Harris' car, and died as a result of the collision.

Darian Barker is charged with driving while unlicensed, driving under the influence, failure to yield while turning left, homicide by vehicle, hit and run, and leaving the scene of an accident.

