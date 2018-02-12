Police arrest man for burglarizing Valdosta home

On Friday afternoon February 9, Valdosta Police Officers received an anonymous call that someone was stealing property out of a home in the 800 block of Lausanne Drive.

The caller said that the resident was away for several days, and that no one was supposed to be at the house.

Officers arrived and soon contacted a salvage business, who said that they had paid someone with a key to the house to go to the residence and collect whatever property they could sell.

VPD found the rightful owner of the house who said that no one had been given permission to enter her house and sell the property.

The owner was able to identify a former acquaintance as the possible subject in this case as Robin Evans, 33.

Officers found Evans, and took him into custody.

Evans was transported to the Lowndes County Jail where he now faces felony charges of:

• Burglary

• Theft by Taking

• Theft by Deception

"The Valdosta Police Department is grateful to the anonymous caller who phoned in the initial complaint. Neighbors looking out for each other and contacting police is essential to keeping crime in check," said VPD Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

