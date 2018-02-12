Overturned semi-truck blocks highway in Mitchell County

Overturned truck b;locks northbound lanes on Highway 19 in Mitchell County (Source: WALB)

Mitchell County EMA officials have confirmed a semi-truck crashed and is blocking Highway 19 just north of Pelham.

The truck is overturned and the top is smashed in.

Police, EMS, and firefighters are on the scene.

The driver is out of the truck and appears to be okay.

Right now it's unclear what the truck was hauling.

Traffic is being allowed through, but the left northbound lane is blocked.

WALB News 10's John Barron is at the scene and will have updates on Today in Georgia beginning at 5 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.