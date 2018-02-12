Overturned semi-truck blocks highway in Mitchell County - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Overturned semi-truck blocks highway in Mitchell County

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Overturned truck b;locks northbound lanes on Highway 19 in Mitchell County (Source: WALB) Overturned truck b;locks northbound lanes on Highway 19 in Mitchell County (Source: WALB)
MITCHELL CO., GA (WALB) -

Mitchell County EMA officials have confirmed a semi-truck crashed and is blocking Highway 19 just north of Pelham.

The truck is overturned and the top is smashed in.

Police, EMS, and firefighters are on the scene.

The driver is out of the truck and appears to be okay.

Right now it's unclear what the truck was hauling.

Traffic is being allowed through, but the left northbound lane is blocked.

WALB News 10's John Barron is at the scene and will have updates on Today in Georgia beginning at 5 a.m.

