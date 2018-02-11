Auditions for Neil Simon's 'Rumors' held at Theatre Albany - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Auditions for Neil Simon's 'Rumors' held at Theatre Albany

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

An Albany theater production group is looking for people to fill roles for an upcoming stage play.

Theatre Albany hosted auditions Sunday night for Neil Simon's 'Rumors.'

They're looking for five men and five women ages 18 and up.

The romantic comedy is set to hit the stage in April. Auditions will run between now and then. 

Production staff want the community to be a part.

"Help us make this a positive experience and show us your heart on stage, show us what you got to say," said William Searcy, Guest Director. 

Theatre Albany will hold another audition Monday night at 7 p.m. 

For more information about the play, visit Theatre Albany's Facebook page. 

