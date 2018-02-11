Tips to help you drive in wet weather - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tips to help you drive in wet weather

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
As it rains the next couple of days, be sure your windshield wipers are fully functioning. (Source: WALB) As it rains the next couple of days, be sure your windshield wipers are fully functioning. (Source: WALB)
Wet weather is anticipated throughout the week. (Source: WALB) Wet weather is anticipated throughout the week. (Source: WALB)
A flood watch is issued for the surrounding counties. (Source: WALB) A flood watch is issued for the surrounding counties. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

With the potential for street flooding overnight and into the morning, it's important to remember some safety tips on the roads.

AAA Exchange has driving tips for wet weather.

Make sure you've always got your headlights on in the rain.

Avoid using cruise control to keep your car from losing control, and slow down while leaving room for other cars.

If you're driving and begin to slide, remember not to slam on your brakes.

"As far as I know, everyone has been complaining about hydroplaning and as far as I know and really and truthfully, in my opinion, there's already bad drivers, so the weather just makes it that much worst," said Michelle Davis, an Albany resident. 

Overall, all drivers should be extra cautious in this wet weather and slow down on your commute to work in the morning.

