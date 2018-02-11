Caught on camera: Doerun police car catches fire

Doerun Police are down a patrol car after one went up in flames Sunday morning.

The police car caught fire in front of Family Dollar.

Take a look at this video! A viewer captured this #Doerun police car on fire today in front of Family Dollar. Police say no one was hurt.



(Video: Lauren Thomas Fallin) @WALBNews10 pic.twitter.com/W5LBIvtAKs — Emileigh Forrester WALB ?? (@EmileighTV) February 12, 2018

Police said on Facebook that the cause of the fire is under investigation, but an electrical short under the dash may have started the blaze.

Doerun PD said nobody was hurt, and only the car was damaged.

