Caught on camera: Doerun police car catches fire - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Caught on camera: Doerun police car catches fire

A Doerun Police patrol car caught fire Sunday morning in front of Family Dollar. (Source: Brooke Beck Kimbrell) A Doerun Police patrol car caught fire Sunday morning in front of Family Dollar. (Source: Brooke Beck Kimbrell)
DOERUN, GA (WALB) -

Doerun Police are down a patrol car after one went up in flames Sunday morning.

The police car caught fire in front of Family Dollar.

Police said on Facebook that the cause of the fire is under investigation, but an electrical short under the dash may have started the blaze.

Doerun PD said nobody was hurt, and only the car was damaged.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly