Special Jiu-Jitsu class and awards ceremony welcomes Albany community

Jeremy gets recognized with earning his black belt in Jiu Jitsu (Source: WALB)

Children and adults spar against one another (Source: WALB)

Two men practice the martial art on the mat (Source: WALB)

Some people in Dougherty County got their heart pumping and met nationally acclaimed martial artists on Saturday.

Albany's Hamby Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu hosted the Attack of the Killer Bees, to teach kids and adults the sport.

Students got hands-on training practicing different techniques.

Brothers and co-owners Jamie and Jeremy Laviano say over the years, they've brought many experts to the area to help improve their students' skills.

"Because Jiu-Jitsu is growing internationally at an exponential rate. And so we bring in experts to make sure that Albany, Georgia has the access to the highest quality jiu-jitsu just like anywhere else," said Jeremy Laviano.

The brothers also achieved their black belts, and other students earned new belts and awards as well.

