2020 census count underway

The 2020 Census Count in Georgia is underway.

The Census Committee met Friday in Atlanta to talk about strategies to let people know they can share personal information with the census bureau.

District 12 Democrat Senator Freddie Powell Sims said she and fellow committee members want everyone in Georgia to be as relaxed as possible.

A lot of people are worried about scammers right now, but Senator Powell Sims says the census bureau keeps people's personal data under lock and key.

"The count is very, very important. Why? Because this is the way we are funded, throughout the country, by counting all of the citizens. And making sure that, that count is accurate," said Powell Sims.

Powell Sims said Georgia has grown by about 2 million people since the last census in 2010.

