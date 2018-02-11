Community reacts to two men's deaths

Home where GBI investigators say they found the men (Source: WALB)

A small South Georgia community reacts after a neighbor found two men dead Saturday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents are calling this a death investigation in Atkinson County.

The GBI said Willie J. Oliver, Senior, 72, and Jerome A. Nixon, 62, both died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Now, two friends of theirs say they are shocked to learn of their unexpected deaths.

"I ain't never seen nothing like that before," said Rodriquez Johnson.

Johnson joined friends Sunday morning, mourning the loss of their friends.

"I'm the one who found them so," explained Johnson, "It's amazing I wasn't in there myself because I normally stay over there."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a neighbor reported two bodies found in the 300 block of West Allen Avenue in Pearson.

That happened around 1:50 Saturday afternoon.

Johnson said he found Oliver and Nixon, two men he says he often stayed with.

"It's a sad deal that that happened to both of them like that," said Johnson.

Hamilton Fowler said he was also a friend of Oliver and Nixon.

"Everybody used to hang out around here," said Fowler.

Now Fowler remembers Nixon: "He was just a cool person. You know what I'm saying? I ain't ever known him to really bother nobody. Get in trouble with nobody. Really have no problem with nobody."

And he recalled Oliver as someone who always stayed to himself.

"They was good-hearted people. They would help anybody if they could," said Johnson.

Fowler said he's still in shock.

"It's just really crazy. Cause I wouldn't expect nothing to happen to them, out of all people," said Fowler.

Both men say they will miss their friends.

"All in all, they were my friends," said Johnson.

Autopsies on the two men are set to be performed in Macon.

If you know anything about their deaths, call the G-B-I office in Douglas at 912-389-4103.

