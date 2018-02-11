GSP investigates fatal wreck in Americus - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

GSP investigates fatal wreck in Americus

By Tyler McDonald, News Content Specialist
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
AMERICUS, GA (WALB) -

Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Southerfield Road and Mayo Street Saturday.

Troopers said a car going west on Southerfield Road failed to yield while turning left onto Mayo Street, causing it to crash into the back left side of another car going east on Southerfield Road. The second car rolled over once.

Troopers said the passenger in the rolled car was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation, and WALB will bring you the latest updates when they become available.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Auditions for Neil Simon's 'Rumors' held at Theatre Albany

    Auditions for Neil Simon's 'Rumors' held at Theatre Albany

    Monday, February 12 2018 1:06 AM EST2018-02-12 06:06:20 GMT
    Production staff with the theatre are asking for you to audition for a part. (Source: WALB)Production staff with the theatre are asking for you to audition for a part. (Source: WALB)

    An Albany theater production group are looking for people to fill roles for an upcoming stage play. Theatre Albany hosted auditions Sunday night for Neil Simon's 'Rumors.' They're looking for five men and five women ages 18 and up. 

    More >>

    An Albany theater production group are looking for people to fill roles for an upcoming stage play. Theatre Albany hosted auditions Sunday night for Neil Simon's 'Rumors.' They're looking for five men and five women ages 18 and up. 

    More >>

  • Tips to help you drive in wet weather

    Tips to help you drive in wet weather

    Monday, February 12 2018 12:54 AM EST2018-02-12 05:54:12 GMT
    Wet weather is anticipated throughout the week. (Source: WALB)Wet weather is anticipated throughout the week. (Source: WALB)

    With the potential for street flooding overnight and into the morning, it's important to remember some safety tips on the roads.

    More >>

    With the potential for street flooding overnight and into the morning, it's important to remember some safety tips on the roads.

    More >>

  • Americus family brings awareness to congenital heart disease

    Americus family brings awareness to congenital heart disease

    Monday, February 12 2018 12:47 AM EST2018-02-12 05:47:49 GMT
    Baby Sawyer at one day old in the hospital weighing 2 pounds. (Source: West Family)Baby Sawyer at one day old in the hospital weighing 2 pounds. (Source: West Family)

    An Americus family wants others to beware of one of the most common birth defects that their own child was born with. This month marks Congenital Heart Disease Awareness Month.

    More >>

    An Americus family wants others to beware of one of the most common birth defects that their own child was born with. This month marks Congenital Heart Disease Awareness Month.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly