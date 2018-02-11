Georgia State Patrol investigate a fatality wreck in Americus

Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Souther Field Road and Mayo Street Saturday.

Troopers said a car going west on Souther Field Road failed to yield while turning left onto Mayo Street, causing it to crash into the back left side of another car going east on Souther Field Road. The second car rolled over once.

Troopers said the passenger in the rolled car was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead.

This wreck is an ongoing investigation, and WALB will bring you the latest updates when they become available.

