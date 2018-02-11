Lee Co. Sheriff's Office locates missing 14 year old girl

Savannah Zertuche has short brown hair with blue eyes, around 5'7" and weighs between 115-120 lbs (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Department)

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says a missing 14 year old girl has been found.

On Sunday around 1:30 the Lee County Sheriff's Office said it was searching for a 14-year-old girl who may be in danger.

Zertuche was last seen around 8:30 Saturday morning in the Philema Road area in Lee County, and last known to be wearing blue jeans, a red and black plaid shirt with black boots.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 229-759-6012

