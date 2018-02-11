Lee Co. Sheriff's Office locates missing 14 year old girl - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lee Co. Sheriff's Office locates missing 14 year old girl

By Tyler McDonald, News Content Specialist
Lee County Sheriff's Department need your help locating Savannah Zertuche (Source: Lee Co. Sheriffs Office) Lee County Sheriff's Department need your help locating Savannah Zertuche (Source: Lee Co. Sheriffs Office)
Savannah Zertuche has short brown hair with blue eyes, around 5'7" and weighs between 115-120 lbs (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Department) Savannah Zertuche has short brown hair with blue eyes, around 5'7" and weighs between 115-120 lbs (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Department)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says a missing 14 year old girl has been found.

On Sunday around 1:30 the Lee County Sheriff's Office said it was searching for a 14-year-old girl who may be in danger.

Savannah Zertuche has short brown hair with blue eyes, around 5'7" and weighs between 115-120 lbs

Zertuche was last seen around 8:30 Saturday morning in the Philema Road area in Lee County, and last known to be wearing blue jeans, a red and black plaid shirt with black boots.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 229-759-6012

