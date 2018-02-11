AMA hosts art ball gala to start new building campaign

The money raised from Saturday's event will help relocate the museum to downtown Albany (Source: WALB)

People in Albany got dressed up in gowns and tuxedos for a cause at the Albany Museum of Art's Art Ball Gala on Saturday night.

This year's theme was "History in the making."

The museum fundraiser gave people a chance to celebrate artistic creativity through collections, exhibitions, and programs.

The funds will help move the museum to a new location.

Organizers say they wanted to bring the community together to celebrate the museum's progress.

"This is an event bringing a community of art lovers together to celebrate the arts and to raise money for our museum which is so important to our community, so important to the whole region of Southwest Georgia," said Marsha Taylor, Trustee of AMA.

The AMA didn't have the gala last year due to the January storms.

