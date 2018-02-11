AMA hosts art ball gala to start new building campaign - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

AMA hosts art ball gala to start new building campaign

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
Connect
AMA hosted the Art Ball Gala after taking a year off last year due to storms. (Source: WALB) AMA hosted the Art Ball Gala after taking a year off last year due to storms. (Source: WALB)
Marsha Taylor is the trustee from AMA (Source: WALB) Marsha Taylor is the trustee from AMA (Source: WALB)
The money raised from Saturday's event will help relocate the museum to downtown Albany (Source: WALB) The money raised from Saturday's event will help relocate the museum to downtown Albany (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

People in Albany got dressed up in gowns and tuxedos for a cause at the Albany Museum of Art's Art Ball Gala on Saturday night. 

This year's theme was "History in the making."

The museum fundraiser gave people a chance to celebrate artistic creativity through collections, exhibitions, and programs.

The funds will help move the museum to a new location.

Organizers say they wanted to bring the community together to celebrate the museum's progress.

"This is an event bringing a community of art lovers together to celebrate the arts and to raise money for our museum which is so important to our community, so important to the whole region of Southwest Georgia," said Marsha Taylor, Trustee of AMA. 

RELATED: Albany Museum of Art accepting submissions for March exhibit

The AMA didn't have the gala last year due to the January storms. 

The money raised from Saturday's event will help relocate the museum to downtown Albany.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Auditions for Neil Simon's 'Rumors' held at Theatre Albany

    Auditions for Neil Simon's 'Rumors' held at Theatre Albany

    Monday, February 12 2018 1:06 AM EST2018-02-12 06:06:20 GMT
    Production staff with the theatre are asking for you to audition for a part. (Source: WALB)Production staff with the theatre are asking for you to audition for a part. (Source: WALB)

    An Albany theater production group are looking for people to fill roles for an upcoming stage play. Theatre Albany hosted auditions Sunday night for Neil Simon's 'Rumors.' They're looking for five men and five women ages 18 and up. 

    More >>

    An Albany theater production group are looking for people to fill roles for an upcoming stage play. Theatre Albany hosted auditions Sunday night for Neil Simon's 'Rumors.' They're looking for five men and five women ages 18 and up. 

    More >>

  • Tips to help you drive in wet weather

    Tips to help you drive in wet weather

    Monday, February 12 2018 12:54 AM EST2018-02-12 05:54:12 GMT
    Wet weather is anticipated throughout the week. (Source: WALB)Wet weather is anticipated throughout the week. (Source: WALB)

    With the potential for street flooding overnight and into the morning, it's important to remember some safety tips on the roads.

    More >>

    With the potential for street flooding overnight and into the morning, it's important to remember some safety tips on the roads.

    More >>

  • Americus family brings awareness to congenital heart disease

    Americus family brings awareness to congenital heart disease

    Monday, February 12 2018 12:47 AM EST2018-02-12 05:47:49 GMT
    Baby Sawyer at one day old in the hospital weighing 2 pounds. (Source: West Family)Baby Sawyer at one day old in the hospital weighing 2 pounds. (Source: West Family)

    An Americus family wants others to beware of one of the most common birth defects that their own child was born with. This month marks Congenital Heart Disease Awareness Month.

    More >>

    An Americus family wants others to beware of one of the most common birth defects that their own child was born with. This month marks Congenital Heart Disease Awareness Month.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly