Community block party in east albany for black history month

Community block party in east albany for black history month

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
Emanuel Seventh-day Adventist Church held a community block party for black history month. (Source: WALB) Emanuel Seventh-day Adventist Church held a community block party for black history month. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

In honor of Black History month, churches, and local organizations hosted a community block party in East Albany Saturday night. 

Organizers said it was a way to give back to the community and celebrate the historic month.

The event featured music, local food vendors, games, and even haircuts for children. 

The Highlights:

Miss Black Georgia
Miss Albany
Albany State University Choir
Boys Step Team from Boys and Girls Club
Reggae Rap Artist from Atlanta
Local Artists
Food Vendors
Free Food for the first 300 Kids
Bouncy Toys
Face Painting
Haircuts
Health Screening
Albany Business L vendors
Live DJ & more!

Organizers wanted to bring people together to meet the needs of the community.

"He came up with a vision and a plan. He felt like if I can make this kind of fun activity, where people might hear gospel music, where people may come out and realize that we can do things together," said David Adams, elder of Emanuel Seventh-day Adventist Church

The church will have a series of events for the rest of the week.  

  • Monday, February 12th--Barbershop Talk, 6 p.m. at Kut-N-Edge Barbershop
  • Thursday, February 15th--Black Panther Movie Exclusive Screening Party, 6 p.m. at AMC 16 Albany 
  • Friday, February 16th--Black Love Matters, 7 p.m. at Savoy Lounge and Bistro
  • Saturday, February 17th--Black Hope Series, 5:30 p.m. at Emanuel Church. 

