Community block party in east albany for black history month

In honor of Black History month, churches, and local organizations hosted a community block party in East Albany Saturday night.

Organizers said it was a way to give back to the community and celebrate the historic month.

The event featured music, local food vendors, games, and even haircuts for children.

The Highlights:

Miss Black Georgia

Miss Albany

Albany State University Choir

Boys Step Team from Boys and Girls Club

Reggae Rap Artist from Atlanta

Local Artists

Food Vendors

Free Food for the first 300 Kids

Bouncy Toys

Face Painting

Haircuts

Health Screening

Albany Business L vendors

Live DJ & more!

Organizers wanted to bring people together to meet the needs of the community.

"He came up with a vision and a plan. He felt like if I can make this kind of fun activity, where people might hear gospel music, where people may come out and realize that we can do things together," said David Adams, elder of Emanuel Seventh-day Adventist Church

The church will have a series of events for the rest of the week.

Monday, February 12th--Barbershop Talk, 6 p.m. at Kut-N-Edge Barbershop

Thursday, February 15th--Black Panther Movie Exclusive Screening Party, 6 p.m. at AMC 16 Albany

Friday, February 16th--Black Love Matters, 7 p.m. at Savoy Lounge and Bistro

Saturday, February 17th--Black Hope Series, 5:30 p.m. at Emanuel Church.

