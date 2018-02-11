Albany churches hold community block party to celebrate Black Hi - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany churches hold community block party to celebrate Black History Month

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
In honor of Black History Month, churches and local organizations hosted a community block party in East Albany Saturday night. 

Organizers said it was a way to give back to the community and celebrate the historic month.

The event featured music, local food vendors, games, and even haircuts for children. 

Highlights of the event included Miss Black Georgia, Miss Albany, the ASU choir, and the boys step team from the Boys & Girls Club.

Organizers wanted to bring people together to meet the needs of the community.

"He came up with a vision and a plan. He felt like if I can make this kind of fun activity, where people might hear gospel music, where people may come out and realize that we can do things together," said David Adams, elder of Emanuel Seventh-day Adventist Church.

The church will have a series of events for the rest of the week.  

  • Monday, February 12 - Barbershop Talk, 6 p.m. at Kut-N-Edge Barbershop
  • Thursday, February 15 - Black Panther Movie Exclusive Screening Party, 6 p.m. at AMC 16 Albany 
  • Friday, February 16  - Black Love Matters, 7 p.m. at Savoy Lounge and Bistro
  • Saturday, February 17 - Black Hope Series, 5:30 p.m. at Emanuel Church

