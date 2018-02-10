Emotions run high at a fundraiser for Chief Charles Moore

Madison Purvis is the grand-daughter of Chief Moore. She has been by his side as he battles cancer for the third time. (Source: WALB)

The Leesburg community rallied together for a benefit to help assist Chief Moore and family with his medical expenses. (Source: WALB)

Chief Charles Moore was honored tonight by the Bank of Leesburg. (Source: WALB)

It's clear Leesburg Police Chief Charles Moore is a heroic icon for the community he serves.

It was an emotional night for many at the fundraising event hosted by the Bank of Lee County and community volunteers on Saturday night.

After 19 years of service, Leesburg Police Chief Charles Moore once again faces a tough battle against cancer.

"We've had a lot of fun together and hopefully we will have a little bit more," said Patsy Ivey, sister of Chief Moore.

Saturday night, people wishing to honor the police chief filled this room to raise money to offset his medical expenses.

In a sea of supporters and volunteers, it was his family who got emotional speaking about Chief Moore.

His sister Patsy said her brother is not ready to give up.

His granddaughter Madison said seeing her grandfather fighting every day has touched her in so many ways.

"Most people like to give up and he never gives up..cause he knows that family members out there and that he has to keep pushing for them," said Madison Purvis, grand-daughter of Chief Moore.

"He has to, he's determined," said Ivey.

"He's like my little hero that I look up to every day, every hour, every second, every minute," said Purvis.

When Moore's third cancer diagnosis came in, people in Leesburg say they knew it was time to step in.

"My son is in a band, he has a lot of friends in bands, and they wanted to come play for him. They wanted to do something to help," said Jimmy Johnson, President of Bank of Leesburg.

Jimmy Johnson, president at Bank of Leesburg, planned the event with a team of fifteen others, all to help the police chief they love.

"It means a lot, cause we have a lot going on but having our family and friends here, it means a lot to me showing people coming out supporting me," said Chief Moore.

Organizers had a silent auction including a Luke Bryan guitar, all to raise money for the chief's cause.

