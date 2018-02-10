Sock drive helps children in need

Just some pairs of socks Hughes has collected for the giveaway (Source: WALB)

Some children who participated in the sock giveaway (Source: Melissa Hughes)

One Tift County Commissioner is working to remind children they are loved too, this upcoming Valentine's day.

District two Commissioner Melissa Hughes gave away nearly 500 pairs of socks to children in need Saturday.

She hosted her eighth annual "Sock it to 'Em with Love" sock giveaway at Copeland Park.

Kids got to meet Tifton Police officers, Tifton firefighters, and State troopers.

"And to see their faces when they get up in the fire truck, that is hilarious. I saw one little boy and he said, "I'm going back around again!" He just really liked being in that fire truck," said Hughes over the phone.

Hughes says her next goal is to clean up streets in Tift County the third weekend in April.

