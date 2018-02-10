CPR class helps residents learn basic training

On Saturday, people in Albany learned life-saving skills thanks to the Phoebe Network of Trust.

A nurse educator taught students how to give CPR to an adult, child or infant and how to use an automated external defibrillator.

The free class was designed for people who do not have a medical background.

People like Dougherty County Schools Certified Nutrition Specialist Nicole Thompson, who says she never knows when this could come in handy.

"I thought at home like I would do it on a teddy bear, but it's nothing compared to here. So you know it's a little different, but just the compressions and learning how to do it properly," said Thompson.

The next class is on April 14th at Phoebe Northwest in Albany.

