Puppy love run 2018 to help fund training seizure alert dog

Golden hands out medals to competitors at the Puppy Love Run 2018 (Source: WALB)

One Albany State University student is one step closer to a goal to offset the cost of training a seizure alert dog.

All to help Laura Golden, 20, fund the training for her seizure alert dog, Bruno.

Golden may not appear any different from anyone else, but since she was 11 years old, Golden has dealt with a life-changing disease.

"I have epilepsy and he will help me sense a seizure and he'll help me to sit down. And if I ever fall down he can help me, nudge my head or help me not fall," explained Golden.

Through the help of Paws Patrol- Pet Partners group, a dog volunteer therapy group that helps treat patients through promoting healing human-animal bonds with hospital patients, Golden decided to host a 5K and one-mile fun run.

Saturday was her birthday, so she wanted to make the race special and bring dogs from the Albany Humane Society too.

"It shows the support of the community and I love to see just the whole entire community different counties come together and just I love seeing people," said Golden.

Bruno has been in training in Arizona for nine months.

"He'll be doing some training down here in February, and then he'll be going back, then, he'll be coming back officially in June," said Golden.

And she says with Saturday's event:

"We're probably about halfway there with the money."

Her goal is $21,000 for people and puppies to make a difference in this Albany native's life...so she can have a dog who could ultimately save her life.

To donate to Golden's cause, check out her GoFundMe page here.

