UPDATE: GBI: 2 dead from gunshot wounds in Pearson

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations was asked to help with a death investigation in Atkinson County Saturday.

According to the GBI, a neighbor reported finding two bodies Saturday around 1:50 p.m., in the 300 block of West Allen Ave. in Pearson.

The GBI said Pearson police officers found the bodies of Willie J. Oliver Sr., 72, and Jerome A. Nixon, 62, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The GBI Crime Lab in Macon will perform autopsies on both people.

Anyone with information about the death investigation should call the Pearson Police Department at (912) 422-7411 or the GBI office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103.

