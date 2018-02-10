GBI assists Pearson Police Department in death investigation - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

GBI assists Pearson Police Department in death investigation

By Tyler McDonald, News Content Specialist
PEARSON, GA (WALB) -

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has been asked to assist with a death investigation in South Georgia Saturday.

Bahan Rich, a spokesperson for the GBI, says the death investigation is happening in Pearson.

We're working to get in contact with the Pearson Police Department which the G-B-I is assisting.

