Douglas police search for suspects in residential burglaries

Douglas police are hoping the public can help them identify and locate those responsible for recent burglaries in the area. (Source: Douglas GA Police Department Facebook page)

The Douglas Police Department is hoping the community can help provide information on recent and related burglaries in the area.

According to a Facebook post by the department, there have been several burglaries that have led to a "substantial loss of property and damage to the homes entered."

Police said the majority of these burglaries happened on the north end of town, in and around the Touchton Woods and Golf Club area.

The department posted a video that police say shows one of the offenders inside a residence.

Police also said there is a video that shows one of the vehicles used in the burglaries and that it was a newer model Dodge Charger. They also said the offenders may also be driving a gray Dodge Challenger.

Anyone with any information that could help them identify or locate those responsible for the burglaries is asked to call the Douglas Police Department at (912) 384-2222, the Tips Line at (912) 260-3600, 911 or share the information on the department's Facebook page.

