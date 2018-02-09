Albany Museum of Art introduces 'Toddler Takeover' Program

Toddler Takeover is a way for parents to interact with art and their child at the same time. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Museum of Art is replacing its Toddler Tuesday program with Toddler Takeover.

On top of changing the name, the event now will be held on alternating Tuesday mornings at 10:30 and Thursday afternoons at 2:30.

Families will be able to bring their toddler into the museum and spend time participating in a learning art project.

This is a way for parents to introduce creativity to their child at a young age.

"This gives them a way and shows them how to interact with the art and their child in a way that everybody can enjoy it," said Director of Education Chloe Hinton.

The new hours will begin at the Albany Museum of Art next week.

