DCSS school leaders take extra precautions to keep flu cases down

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports that 66 people in the state have died from the flu so far this year.

Dougherty County School System leaders are taking extra precautions to keep the number of flu cases down at their schools.

Teachers and staff experienced a cluster of flu cases, but so far not enough to close the schools.

School leaders explained that custodians and maintenance staff are taking great care at keeping the facilities clean and parents keeping sick kids home at the first sign of the flu were two of the reasons the schools haven't had as many flu cases.

All of the schools also have adequate soap and hand sanitizer available.

Staff members have also placed educational materials on washing hands in several classrooms.

DCSS has also encouraged parents to keep their kids home when they get sick.

Each school is taking extra precautions as more and more flu cases occur.

"If there's a particular classroom for instance that has five cases of strep in it that classroom, as we've seen in one of our schools, that classroom is to go through and take a little extra care to make sure every surface is wiped down," explained DCSS Spokesperson J.D. Sumner.

DCSS leaders said there have been times they've shut down areas in the schools, like the locker rooms, to make sure custodians have adequate time to kill the germs.

Yesterday, Irwin County Elementary School's closed for two days for cleaning crews to sanitize the building after seeing an increase in flu cases.

But ultimately, leaders explained much of the work was being done by parents who take their kids to the doctor right away and the teachers who send kids with flu-like symptoms to the school nurse.

