Former MLB Player attends Sherwood's Wild Game Dinner

Dozens of residents enjoyed a wild game dinner and a night of worship at an Albany church on Friday.

A former Major League Baseball star was the main speaker.

Sherwood Baptist Church held its 2nd Annual Wild Game Dinner with rabbit, rattlesnake and bison on the menu.

Former MLB Player Darryl Strawberry Sr. shared his testimony on how God changed his life.

Last year, Rick Burgess of the "Rick & Bubba" show was the guest speaker.

Organizers said it's a night for men to fellowship.

"An opportunity for men to come together that are in our community to come and share with food. Whenever men get together we always have to have food, and hear a great message," said Pastor Ken Bevel.

Organizers at Sherwood Baptist Church will start planning for next year's Wild Game Dinner next week.

