South GA company replants tress at Camp Osborn after storm damage

In 10 to 15 years, the trees will be thinned and become even more valuable to sell. (Source: WALB)

The trees will not be used for recreational use but as a source of income. (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia forestry company has stepped up to help replant trees at Camp Osborn. (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia forestry company has stepped up to help replant trees at Camp Osborn.

Just over a year after last year's tornado wiped out thousands of trees at the Boys Scouts of America's Camp Osborn, crews with F & W Forestry began replanting pine trees.

The company is planting 660 trees per acre, with the goal of 770,000 trees total.

The trees will not be used for recreational use but as a source of income.

In 10 to 15 years, the trees will be thinned and become even more valuable to sell.

Staff said they wanted to continue the legacy of one of the founders who was a big supporter of the Boys Scouts and Camp Osborn.

"We've tried to keep on his legacy of helping them out as much as we can," said F & W Forestry Field Supervisor Matt Pelham. "We've been working with them for the past several years now, helping them with their forestry needs out here."

Crews will plant 25,000 pine trees in the recreation area of Camp Osborn this weekend.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.