Improvements on Sutton's Landing underway

Lee County leaders say the new boat ramp at Sutton's Landing will have security lighting to deter criminals from taking items.

This week, the Department of Natural Resources started work on the new boat ramp at Sutton's Landing.

The landing is to honor a fallen Marine from Lee County, Lance Corporal Steve Sutton.

Construction crews will be adding a parking lot and building a 14 foot-wide, concrete boat ramp.

Once that project is complete, a local power company will install security lights.

In December, someone stole the flag and a Christmas tree from Sutton's Landing.

"We've gotten several complaints about the flagpole not being lit up," said Lee County Co-Manager Mike Sistrunk. "It has a solar light on it but it ain't working right. But we were asked if we would put another flag light on it, so we're going to do that."

The new boat ramp at Sutton's Landing is expected to be completed by the end of March.

