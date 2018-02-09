Leesburg police chief honored for 38 years of service

Six officers were honored with the Officer of the Year award. (Source: WALB)

Leesburg Police Chief Charles Moore received the Lifetime Achievement Award Friday at the Exchange Club of Albany.

The Exchange Club held a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day honoring other local officers from Lee and Dougherty counties.

Moore was honored for his dedication to law enforcement and 38 years of service to the community. He has been the chief of police for 19 years and said that he is looking forward to many more years to come.

Moore was also diagnosed with his third bout of cancer last year and he hasn't missed a day of work.

"I enjoy my service to the public. I care about people and, when you get in law enforcement, it's not about the money, it's about the service, that you want to take care of people and you want people to respect you. But you have to respect them too," said Chief Moore.

The Exchange Club hosts the program each year, honoring first responders across the state.

On Friday, six officers were honored as the Police Officer of the Year.

Albany Police Department: Lt. Joseph Moored

Dougherty County Police Department: Patrol Officer Jonathan Holmes

Dougherty County Sheriff's Office: Officer Kimberly Ash

Georgia Department of Natural Resources: Game Warden First Class Quinn Fogle

Georgia State Patrol: Trooper Robert Patrick Corbin

Lee County Sheriff's Office: Deputy Danny Alday

