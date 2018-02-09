Tifton Travels: Blue Devils ‘18 football class going long distance

A few families from Tifton are going to be raking in the frequent flyer miles for the next 4 to 5 college football seasons.

National Signing Day at Tift County was unlike any other school in the area.

Several high schools in South Georgia sent off impressive senior classes on signing day, but none will travel as far as the Tifton Blue Devils.

Each signee will attend school over 1,000 miles away on average.

"That just shows we can do it all," said senior offensive lineman Ches Jackson. "We're just different down here. We can get on a plane and go and be successful some place outside of the south."

Only two of the eight players in the graduating class are staying in state. But even Omar Fulton and Griffin Collier are going over 200 miles away to West Georgia.

"We played our butts off," said quarterback Griffin Collier. "And I think it's showing off right now and I'm just proud of all of them and I'm ready to see them do big things."

3-star Outside linebacker Andrew Johnson is going the furthest of any player from South Georgia. He accepted a scholarship with The University of Oregon, a smooth 2,800 miles away.

"As a kid I grew up as an Oregon fan," said Johnson. "And that has always been my dream for me to go to."

Ches Jackson is packing 270 pounds of weight, but will still need a winter coat as he heads to Colorado State. He'll also need a plane ticket, because that's a 24-hour drive.

"I feel like it'll just help me grow up more as a man, as a person, especially as a player," said Jackson. "With all the resources they have out there I feel like I can be successful. "

And Blue Devils all-time receiving leader Rashod Bateman signed early to Minnesota. He's traveling 13 hundred miles to Big 10 country. Ashley Anders is going to have to upgrade his cable subscription to keep up with all of them on Saturdays. He's not complaining.

"Guys are always wide open," head coach Ashley Anderson. "I think it becomes into who they felt they had a good recruiting relationship with."

Tift County has two going PAC-12, one going BIG-10 and none going SEC or ACC.

The Blue Devils are just different, and they wouldn't have it any other way.

