Albany murder trial to resume next week

The trial for Kamesha Jackson will continue on Tuesday morning in Dougherty County. (Source: WALB)

Illness caused an Albany murder trial that has been going on this week to be put on hold until next week.

The trial for Kamesha Jackson, 40, who is facing several charges, including malice and felony murder was suspended Friday morning after one of the attorneys became sick.

MORE ON THIS CASE:

+Albany murder trial begins

+Emotions high during second day of murder trial

Prosecutors say Jackson stabbed her long-time boyfriend, 39-year-old Charles Porter, in April of 2016. He died a short time later.

Prosecutors said the couple's children were at the home with the couple the night of the stabbing. They are expected to testify next week.

The trial will pick back up on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.