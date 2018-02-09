Albany Middle School participates in 'No Child Eats Alone Day'

Students at Albany Middle School learned about inclusion and bullying on Friday. (Source: WALB)

One Dougherty County school is trying to make sure every student feels included.

In partnership with the Peach State Health Plan, Albany Middle School participated in the program called No Child Eats Alone Day.

Students at the school participated in different exercises to learn to be able to recognize when another student doesn't feel included.

The idea is, if students see other students sitting alone at lunch, they'll reach out to them and sit with them.

"It's very important to have the conversations with our kids about the social and emotional aspect of it because there is a lot of bullying going on, a lot of negative things going on in the schools today," said Dr. Wylean Burke, a counselor at the school.

School counselors said schools across the country are fighting bullying issues and trying to look at new ways to address them.

The school plans to participate in the event next year as well.

