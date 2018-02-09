GA bill would increase age for autism insurance coverage help

One of the bill's co-sponsors, Sen. Greg Kirk, of Americus, has a family member with autism. (Source: WALB)

Under the current Georgia law, children ages 6 and under who are diagnosed with autism have access to funds to help pay for certain therapies, like speech, physical and occupational therapies.

This week, the Georgia Senate passed Senate Bill 118, which would increase that age to 12.

One of the bill's co-sponsors, Sen. Greg Kirk, of Americus, has a family member with autism. He said he believes getting children with autism the support they need in their early years is important.

"That is so key. If they miss things during those developmental years, they're playing catch-up, sometimes the rest of their life," Kirk explained. "This is very vital and very key to our future."

To read the proposed legislation, click here.

