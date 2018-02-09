Online fundraiser aims to help foster kids transition from home to home

She has raised more than $500 of her $845 goal to buy duffel bags for children in foster care in Terrell County. (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia woman is on her way towards a goal she set to help foster kids from Terrell County as they transition from home to home.

Kaley Hart said she heard that some children in foster care have to use trash bags or grocery bags to carry their belongings when they go to a new foster home.

Hart said that bothered her, so she decided to do something about it.

So far, she has raised more than $500 of her $845 goal to buy duffel bags for children in foster care in Terrell County.

"It makes me feel a little sad that they don't even have control of just something simple as a duffel bag," said Hart. "They have to have a trash bag. (I) just want them to know that they're thought of and cared about."

The duffel bags will have blankets, teddy bears, and coloring books inside.

